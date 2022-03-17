INDIAWORLD

Telangana student dies in accident in Germany

By NewsWire
0
0

A student from Telangana has died in a road accident in Germany, according to information received by his family.

Amar Singh, 27, died in an accident that occurred on March 13. Officials from Germany informed the family members on Wednesday night.

A car in which he was travelling with a few friends met with an accident. He died on the spot.

The student hailed from Achampet village in Akkaram mandal of Nagarkurnool district. He had gone to Germany for higher studies a couple of years ago.

His parents were anxious as he was not responding to calls made on his mobile phone. As they were trying to contact his friends in Germany, they received the shocking news on Wednesday night.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA from Achampet, G. Balaraju called on the family of Amar Singh. The family has appealed to the state government to make arrangements for bringing the body home.

The MLA said he spoke to Minister of Industries and Information Technology K.T. Rama Rao and requested him to help in bringing the mortal remains.

20220317-140805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.