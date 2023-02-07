A student from Telangana was killed in the US when a gun he was holding went off accidentally, as per his family here.

Mahankali Akhil Sai, 25, from Khammam district lost his life in the incident that occurred at Auburn in Alabama state on Monday night (local time).

Sai had gone to the US about 13 months ago and was studying MS at Auburn University. He was also doing a part-time job at a nearby gas station.

According to information reaching his family, he took the gun of a security guard and was having a close look by holding it in his hands when it went off accidentally. The bullet hit him in his head. The gas station staff rushed him to a hospital, where he succumbed.

The youth was hailing from Madhira town in Khammam district. His family was shocked on receiving the information.

The family has requested the Indian government to help in bringing the body home.

