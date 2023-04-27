HEALTHINDIA

Telangana takes steps to recall mislabelled batch of Thyronorm tablets

NewsWire
0
1

Drugs Control Administration of Telangana has directed drug inspectors in the state to keep a strict vigil on the movement of a mislabelled batch of thyroid medicine Thyronorm, which has been recalled by healthcare major Abbot.

Following a public notice issued by Abbott India Limited voluntarily recalling the mislabelled batch of Thyronorm, in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, the drug authorities in Telangana have taken up the follow-up action.

The Drug Control Administration has issued a circular, directing all the drug inspectors to keep a strict vigil on the movement of the subject drug batch.

According to the circular, the drug batch was mislabelled with the dose strength as 25 microgram, whereas the bottles contain 88 microgram tablets.

It asked the drug inspectors to take steps to recall the subject drug batch available in the market and submit a compliance report to the Joint Director.

“Abbott is recalling one batch (No. AEJ0713; Mfg. Date: March 2023) of Thyronorm, a medicine used in the treatment of hypothyroidism, in India, due to a labelling error that mislabelled the dose strength,” the company said.

It said a small percentage of bottles from the concerned batch of 88 mcg tablets have an incorrect 25mcg label. This batch has been invoiced only in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. It, however, clarified that there were no quality issues with the product and that it had not received any reports of patient impact.

Patients who have recently purchased Thyronorm with batch No. AEJ0713 have been requested to return the bottle to the chemist they purchased it from or notify Abbott.

The company said it was working with distributors and partners to facilitate this recall.

20230427-122801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mediterranean diet may help improve symptoms of depression in young men

    Explained: Why antibodies become ineffective against Omicron

    Australian researchers set new sights for bionic eye

    More people adopting preventive healthcare post-Covid, say experts