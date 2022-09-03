The government of Telangana on Saturday decided to celebrate September 17, which marks accession of erstwhile Hyderabad State to the Indian Union, as ‘Telangana National Integration Day’.

The decision was taken by the State Cabinet at its meeting presided over by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

It decided to organise year-long celebrations to mark the diamond jubilee of Hyderabad State’s accession to India.

There will be three-day long celebrations across the state from September 16.

Students, youth and women will participate in huge rallies to be held in all constituency headquarters on September 16.

The next day Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao will hoist the national flag at the Public Garden in Hyderabad and address the people. The same day, ministers will unfurl the national flags in all district headquarters.

Flag hoisting will also be oraganised at all municipalities, panchayats and government offices.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced that Chief Minister KCR will inaugurate Banjara Adivasi Bhavan the same day.

A massive procession will also be organised from Necklace Road to NTR Stadium via Ambedkar Statue. A public meeting will be held at NTR Stadium, which will be addressed by the chief minister.

On September 18, freedom fighters will be felicitated at all district headquarters. Poets and artists will also be felicitated and programmes highlighting the rich culture of Telangana will be organised.

The Cabinet also decided that the concluding programme of the year-long celebrations will be organised in a grand manner next year on September 16, 17 and 18.

The state Cabinet’s decision came hours after union minister for culture G. Kishan Reddy announced that the Central government will organise a programme in Hyderabad on September 17 to celebrate Telangana Liberation Day.

The minister said that he would write to chief ministers of Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra inviting them for the programme.

Though Kishan Reddy told the media that the programme will be finalised in consultation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Central leaders, BJP sources had said that union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a parade to be held at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad.

The state Cabinet’s decision also came a couple of hours after AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi suggested that September 17 be celebrated as National Integration Day.

He wrote letters to Amit Shah and Telangana CM KCR, mooting the proposal. Owaisi took objection to calling it a liberation day and recalled that both Muslims and Hindus fought against the autocratic rule of Nizams.

Owaisi also announced that AIMIM MLAs and other leaders will take out motorcycle rallies on September 16 as part of the celebrations.

20220903-214602