The government of Telangana will distribute 33 lakh adolescent health kits to girl students studying in government schools and junior colleges over the next 18 months.

According to a Government Order (GO), the kits will be distributed among girl students studying in 8th class to Intermediate (second year) in government schools and colleges under adolescent health programme.

An amount of about Rs 70 crore will be spent on the programme to be undertaken for six months during the ongoing academic year 2022-23 and for 12 months of 2023-24.

Eleven lakh kits will be distributed during the current academic year. The kit contains a zipper bag, six packs of sanitary napkins and a water bottle. During the next academic year, 22 lakh kits will be distributed. Each kit will have 12 packs of sanitary napkins.

S. A. M. Rizvi, secretary, health, medical and family welfare, issued the GO giving administrative sanction for Rs 69.52 crore towards procurement and distribution of adolescent health kits. As per the GO, the expenditure will be met from National Health Mission (NHM) funds.

The programme will be undertaken under Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

20221117-143607

