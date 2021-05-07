The Telangana government is taking special measures to ensure uninterrupted and speedy transportation of medical oxygen tankers.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday directed all the officials concerned to work with co-ordination. He asked Transport Department officials to form teams with experts in logistics to transport oxygen tankers in two routes onward and return from Angur, Odisha and Bellari, Karnataka in the shortest possible time.

He directed officials to discuss with railway officials to provide Green Channel facility for the non-stop movement of the Oxygen Express to minimise travelling time to three days from six days.

He also asked officials to provide police escort along with mechanics and other experts team to handle any untoward incidents enroute. He suggested officials to modify the tankers where they can be easily lifted by cargo aircraft.

He wanted officials to form teams with drivers and mechanics to ply the tankers round the clock to designated points and pool up additional tankers from private contractors to add to the present 30 fleet of tankers which are transporting oxygen.

Earlier, the Chief Secretary visited the government-run Gandhi Hospital, the biggest Covid treatment facility.

He inspected the new ward which been made ready for Covid patients in the library building with 160 additional beds. It will be started shortly.

Somesh Kumar also visited the triage facility and interacted with the doctors and staff.

He also inspected the new oxygen generation plant which has been started Friday with 4 tonne per day capacity. This will be able to cater to around 400 patients.

The top bureaucrat inspected the works relating sanitation, street lighting, and oxygen pipeline taken up to provide better facilities to the patients.

–IANS

ms/vd