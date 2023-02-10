The Telangana government on Friday announced that it is partnering with Flanders a vibrant and dynamic region of Belgium, to explore multiple opportunities in the Life Science sector.

The state will explore opportunities aimed at vaccines and mRNA technological platforms, immunotherapy, Life Sciences university partnership and Cluster-to-Cluster collaborations (VIB and Genome Valley in particular).

Flanders’ Life Sciences industry is estimated to be at over 350 companies employing over 200,00 people, including indirect jobs. The region has attracted in the Life Sciences and Pharma segment more than a quarter of the total record investment of Euros 5.2 billion in 2022 into Flanders from across the globe. The total estimated Life Sciences business in Belgium is estimated around $ 44 billion.

As the first step of this partnership, Flanders will be participating as International Region Partners for the next 3 editions of BioAsia starting with the forthcoming 20th edition of BioAsia, the marquee healthcare and life sciences event, organised by the Government of Telangana.

At BioAsia 2023, Flanders Investment & Trade will bring a key delegation of senior officials from Flanders and also participate in multiple B2B, G2B, and other meetings. A task force with members including industry, academia and governments from both sides have been formed and the group will discuss and implement the partnership.

BioAsia in Telangana and Knowledge for Growth in Flanders shall be the two anchor events on either side in which both ecosystems shall participate in these events to steer the Flanders Telangana Lifesciences Cooperation in the next 3 to 4 years.

Flanders Investment & Trade (FIT) is the Flemish public agency under the Flanders Government and advises, supports and stimulates Flemish companies in their exports of products and services. It also encourages and supports overseas companies to set up business in Europe based out of Flanders, Belgium.

Telangana’s minister for industries K. T. Rama Rao said that the partnership with Flanders Investment & Trade will boost both parties to share the latest developments in the Life Sciences Industry. “The industry landscape of Flanders and Telangana is very similar with focus on life Sciences (more specifically vaccines), technology and engineering, and this partnership will allow us to explore Flanders’ robust technology landscape and the sectoral strengths it possesses to provide an ideal environment for industries in both regions,” he said.

