The Telangana government is in discussion to set up an aerospace university in Hyderabad in partnership with the industry, and also taking steps to set up more aerospace and defence parks to further strengthen its presence in the sector.

This was revealed by state Industry Minister K.T. Rama Rao while inaugurating two new plants of French aerospace major Safran in Hyderabad.

He welcomed the announcement by Safran’s to set up a mega aero engine MRO (maintenance, research and overhaul) facility in Hyderabad. The MRO and test cell will come up with an initial investment of $150 million. When completed in 2025, it would be Safran’s largest MRO anywhere in the world.

Rama Rao noted that this project holds national importance as the first engine MRO in the country by a global EOM (original equipment manufacturer) in India. He said the state government was in discussion with Safran for the project since 2020 and he was told that Hyderabad competed with Bengaluru and Chennai.

KTR, as the minister is popularly known, said this MRO will not only cater to airlines in India but exuded confidence that many airlines in the Middle East will send planes here and a lot of airlines in South East Asia will also use this facility.

“This new investment is a huge endorsement of the robustness of the aerospace ecosystem in Hyderabad. This will encourage other aerospace and defence investors to choose Telangana for their Indian foray,” he said.

KTR also welcomed Safran’s announcement to set up a digital transformation centre in Hyderabad. He noted that this would be the fourth investment of the company in Hyderabad in six years

He claimed that Telangana is the most vibrant and happening aerospace valley in India. The state has the best industrial policy in the form of TSiPASS with tailor made incentives for mega projects.

“We have multiple world-class aerospace parks and SEZs adjacent to the outer ring road and airport. We also have large number of existing global aerospace OEMS into manufacturing and exports,” he said

He noted that there are 1,000 MSMEs integrated into the aerospace and defence supply chain in Hyderabad.

Safran Aircraft Engines and Safran Electrical & Power were inaugurated by KTR in the presence of Safran CEO Olivier Andries, Safran Aircraft Engines CEO Jean-Paul Alary, and other officials.

The Safran Aircraft Engines plant, spanning 162,000 sq ft, will make rotating parts for the LEAP engine from CFM International. It will provide the additional capacity needed to meet the requirements of a production ramp-up for the best-selling commercial airplane engine of its generation.

Safran Electrical & Power’s plant, located in the same airport zone as the Safran Aircraft Engines plant and sharing all support functions, makes wiring for LEAP engines and the Rafale fighter. Opened in November 2018, the plant currently has 150 employees.

Operating in India for the last 65 years, Safran has 10 facilities and 750 employees in the country. The Safran CEO said they look to triple the workforce in India by 2026 with an investment of more than $200 million.

“With these new sites, we’re opening a new chapter in Safran’s long history with the Indian aerospace and defense industries, and we are reaffirming our commitment to the government’s ‘Make in India’ policy and sovereignty strategy,” Andries said.

“To support the country’s dynamic aviation market, with passenger traffic set to more than double in the next twenty years, we are accelerating our investments and industrial development in India. Through the creation of our largest maintenance and repair centre for commercial engines we are also paving the way to expand our MRO activities in India to military engines,” he added.

20220707-220601