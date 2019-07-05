Telangana to unveil export promotion policy

Hyderabad, July 10 (IANS) The Telangana government is finalizing the export promotion policy to better its position to be one among the top three exporting states from current fifth position, a top official said on Wednesday.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce and ITE&C Department, Government of Telangana said the state government was trying to improve infrastructure facilities for exports at cluster level under Trade Infrastructure for Export scheme (TIES).

He was addressing a seminar organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry -Telangana on Export opportunities for MSMEs’ in Hyderabad.

The objective of the seminar was to create awareness among MSMEs of Telangana towards promoting the exports, disseminate the opportunities available in some of the key markets abroad and demonstrate the best practices and solutions adopted for exports.

Jayesh Ranjan said that MSMEs in Telangana have adapted and developed advanced technological products in defence, renewable energy, minerals sectors, which are being exported to other countries. He stated that service exports have the major share among the exports from state and granite exports stands second which also accounts to 70% of the total exports from the country.

D Raju, Chairman, CII Telangana and Managing Director, Kirby Building Systems & Structures Pvt Ltd said that there was an immense scope for further enhancing Telangana’s position in global exports which will significantly help the MSME companies.

Sanjeev Kumar Saini, Asst Director, MSME-Development Institute highlighted the government schemes supporting MSMEs in international cooperation and stressed the need of adoption of Zero Defect and Zero Effect by MSMEs for better export opportunities.

Mahesh Desai, Managing Director, Meera & Ceiko Pumps Pvt Ltd, Debasish Mishra,ADeputy General Manager, State Bank of India and AVS Reddy, Convener – CII Telangana MSME Panel & Managing Director, Appidi Technologies Pvt Ltd also spoke.

