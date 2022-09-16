Telangana Unity Day celebrations began across the state on Friday on the eve of September 17, which marks accession of erstwhile Hyderabad State to the Indian Union.

Rallies were taken out in all Assembly constituencies in the state, kicking off the year-long official celebrations announced by the state government to mark the golden jubilee celebrations.

Ministers, MPs, state legislators and other public representatives addressed the rallies, emphasising the need for unity.

Holding national flags, thousands of students, youth and women participated in the rallies at constituency headquarters. This marked the beginning of three-day celebrations. Various programmes will be organised during the three days.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will unfurl the national flag at the main ceremony to be held on Saturday in Hyderabad. Ministers will hoist the national flag at district headquarters.

It was on September 17, 1948 that then princely State of Hyderabad acceded to Indian Union, 13 months after India gained independence.

The accession followed Operation Polo launched by the Indian Army after then Nizam of Hyderabad had refused to join the Indian Union.

State Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other officials participated in the rally held at People’s Plaza on the banks of Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad to mark Telangana Unity Day celebrations

Industry and Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao addressed the gathering at Sircilla.

Targeting the BJP, Rama Rao said attempts were being made to incite communal hatred in the peaceful Telangana. He said that an atmosphere of communal hatred is being created by digging up the past and by spewing venom.

The TRS working president was referring to Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations being organised by the BJP.

KTR cautioned people against the designs to create communal divide. He said if people do not remain alert, there was danger of Telangana going back by decades.

He said that struggle was not new to Telangana as the state was achieved after a long fight. He suggested that Union Ministers and BJP leaders visiting Telangana bring funds to the state.

“We have to see if Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is coming to Hyderabad will speak about funds which the Centre owes to the state or instigate people in the name of religion,” KTR said.

Amit Shah will be participating in Telangana Liberation Day celebrations being organised by the Union Culture Ministry in Hyderabad on September 17.

20220916-171202