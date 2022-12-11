INDIA

Telangana woman dies by suicide hours before wedding

A girl died by suicide a few hours before her wedding in Telangana’s Nizamabad district.

Ryagala Ravali (26) hanged herself at her residence in Navipet late on Saturday night. The wedding was scheduled at 12.15 p.m. on Sunday at a function hall in Nizamabad.

The tragedy plunged the family into gloom when it was busy making last-minute preparations for the wedding. The girl’s family members were shocked over the turn of events as she was seen dancing at the mehndi function held a couple of days ago.

According to police, Ravali hanged herself in the storeroom at her house. As she did not respond to the knocks on the door, the family members alerted police. When the police arrived and broke open the door, she was found hanging.

Police shifted the body to a government-run hospital for autopsy. On a complaint by the girl’s family, police registered a case against the bridegroom. The girl’s father Prabhakar told police that the bridegroom spoke to her phone on Saturday night. The complainant alleged that her daughter took the extreme step due to the mental torture.

Police took up the investigation. A police officer said they were probing the case from all angles.

