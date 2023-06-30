A woman killed herself along with her three children by jumping into Mid Manair dam in Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla district on Friday.

The woman was identified as Rajita. She killed herself along with seven-year-old Ayan, five-year-old Asra Jabeen and 14-month-old Osman Ahmed.

Rajita, who hailed from Rudravaram village in Vemulawada mandal, had a love marriage with Mohammed Ali of Karimnagar ten years ago. The couple had three children.

The woman is believed to have taken the extreme step following a fight with her husband.

Police recovered the bodies and sent them for autopsy. They registered a case and took up further investigation.

2023063031763