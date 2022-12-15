INDIA

Telangana woman pastes M-Seal in hair to increase height for police job

For recruitment into Telangana police force as constable, a woman pasted a piece of M-Seal wax inside her hair to increase her height during physical measurement test and was caught.

The incident occurred during the ongoing police constable and sub-inspector physical measurement test and physical endurance test in Mahabubnagar on Wednesday.

Desperate to secure the police job, the woman pasted a piece of M-Seal wax insider her hair. An official said the cheating came to light when she stood on the height measuring device. The officials noted that there was no display of her height and weight on the electronic device.

A woman staffer checked her and was shocked to find that the candidate had pasted M-Seal wax under her hair. Officials explained that sensors respond and indicate the height and weight only when there is a perfect touch on the head and under the feet.

Mahabubnagar Superintendent of Police R. Venkateshwarlu disqualified the candidate for the recruitment after the officials brought the case to his notice.

The SP said they were using electronic devices in physical endurance examination for accuracy to ensure that only genuine candidates get selected.

Over 2.37 lakh candidates have applied for the posts of police constables and sub-inspectors. The Police Recruitment Board is conducting physical measurement and endurance tests at 11 centres across the state.

