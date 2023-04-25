INDIA

Telangana youth bludgeoned to death for harassing woman

NewsWire
0
4

A youth was bludgeoned to death with boulders by family members of a woman he was harassing, in Telangana’s Mancherial district on Tuesday.

Mahesh (24) was killed in broad daylight by three persons at Indaram village in Jaipur mandal of the district.

Mahesh was allegedly harassing a woman of the same village by uploading her private videos on social media.

The deceased was also responsible for the suicide of the woman’s husband.

According to villagers, Mahesh and the woman had an affair in the past. About six months ago, her family married her to another man.

To apparently take revenge, Mahesh uploaded some videos and pictures of intimate moments with the woman. Upset over this, the woman’s husband committed suicide.

After husband’s death, the woman had returned to her parents’ house. However, Mahesh again started harassing her by sharing the videos with others.

Unable to bear this any further, the woman’s family members killed him.

Police rushed to the village and launched a hunt for the assailants, who were absconding.

20230425-123006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Himanta Sarma, Ghulam Nabi Azad akin to ‘Mir Jafar’, says Jairam

    Pakistan’s violent insurgency galvanised by Taliban takeover

    PMK hits out at Stalin’s decision to open TASMAC liquor shops

    Kerala HC raps state govt for soft-pedalling on recovering damages from...