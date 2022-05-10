A youth in Telangana dialed 100 late in the night to call police – and order two bottles of beer!

The bizarre incident occurred in Vikarabad district under the limits of Doulatabad police station.

A youth from Goka Faslabad village called the police on Dial 100 saying he was in danger. When the policemen reached the village about seven km away, they were shocked when he ordered them to get him beer.

The 22-year-old was attending a wedding party and was in an inebriated condition. Identified as J. Madhu, he told policemen that he consumed the liquor which he had and some beer. He said since all the wine shops are closed, he had to seek police help. The youth even argued that police help people in need.

The police personnel left after collecting details of Madhu. The next day, a case was registered against him. A police officer said he was summoned to the police station with his father and was counselled.

This is the second such incident in Telangana in less than two months.

In March, a man in Nalgonda district had repeatedly dialled 100 to complain that his wife has not cooked mutton curry.

The bizarre incident took place on Holi when a man identified Naveen dialled 100 not once but six times late in the night to lodge a complaint against his wife.

The police traced the caller and the next morning, a few police personnel reached his house and took him into custody.

Police have appealed to people not to misuse the dial 100 facility as this leads to loss of valuable time and may impact their response in attending to genuine emergency calls.

