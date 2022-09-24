INDIA

Telangana’s 16 municipalities bag Swachh Survekshan-2022 awards

NewsWire
0
0

Telangana has once again bagged a huge number of Swachh Survekshan awards.

This year, 16 Urban Local Bodies (ULB), in the state have bagged Swachh Survekshan awards 2022 which will be presented in Delhi on October 1.

Selection for the awards was conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs which gave star ratings for the resolution of issues related to sanitation, and garbage free city, for the period of July 2021 to January 2022.

A total of 90 topics were considered in selection of the awards.

The awards have been announced in the categories of solid Waste Management, community level composting, public toilets, liquid waste management, awareness levels among people, management of community toilets, citizen engagement, innovation, and others.

Adibatla, Badangpet, Boothpur, Chandur, Chityal, Gajwel, Ghatkesar, Husnabad, Kompally, AKoratla, Kothapalli, Neredcherla, Sircilla, Turkayamjal and Vemulawada municipalities and Secunderabad Cantonment have bagged the awards.

Minister for municipal administration and urban development, K.T. Rama Rao has congratulated all officials and employees of the ULBs.

He said that several programmes were taken up for improvement of cities under the direction of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Rama Rao said the achievement was possible because of CM KCR’s vision for the all round development of urban local bodies in the state.

A lot of development is witnessed in towns and cities because of the state government’s pioneering Pattana Pragathi programme and new Municipal Act.

KTR said that the awards bagged over consecutive years is a testament of Telangana’s commitment towards all round development of cities.

He claimed that the state is already a role model to the country with its pioneering policies and programmes.

He added that the nationwide recognition, the Swachh Survekshan Awards, shows that Telangana is certainly a role model in urban development and administration too.

20220924-214401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2022: Bhuvneshwar-led Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss,

    IOA Executive Committee meeting to hold elections can only take place...

    RLD rules out alliance with Congress in UP

    Mani Ratnam’s epic movie, Ponnyin Selvan 1, or PS1, to hit...