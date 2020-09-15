Telangana’s Covid-19 tally breaches 1.60 lakh mark

Hyderabad, Sep 15 (IANS) Telangana’s Covid-19 tally crossed 1.60 lakh with the state adding 2,058 new cases in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Tuesday.

With 1,60,571 cases, Telangana overtook Bihar to have the eighth highest numbers in the country.

10 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll in the state to 984. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 0.61 per cent against the national average of 1.64 per cent.

The state saw more recoveries than new cases during the last 24 hours ending 8 p.m. Monday. With 2,180 more patients recovering from the virus, the total number of recoveries mounted to 1,29,187.

The recovery rate has also further improved to 80.45 per cent against the national average of 78.26 per cent.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 30,400 including 23,534 in home isolation.

The daily count of Covid-19 cases, which had dropped to 1,417 the previous day with the weekly dip in testing level, crossed 2,000 again as authorities conducted over 51,000 tests. With this the number of samples tested so far mounted to 21,69,339.

A total of 17 government and 38 private laboratories and 1076 rapid antigen tests centres across the state conducted 51,247 tests. These include 22,548 primary and 6,149 secondary contacts. However, no break-up of RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests was available.

The state health authorities said samples tested per million population improved further to 59,811. This is much higher than the daily testing target of 5,600 per day as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day.

During the last 24 hours, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 277 new cases. Neighbouring districts Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri reported 143 and 97 cases respectively. Sangareddy, another district bordering the state capital, recorded 24 cases.

Outside Hyderabad and surrounding districts, Karimnagar recorded the highest single-day jump of 135. Warangal Urban district saw 108 new cases. Siddipet added 106 cases, Khammam 103, Nizamabad 84.

According to the director of public health, 70 per cent of 1,60,571 cases reported so far in the state were asymptomatic.

Age wise Covid positive details show that 65.23 per cent of those tested positive were in the age group of 21-50 years.AOfficials said that the ratio of those above 51 years dropped to 21.82 against 24.71 per cent earlier. Those below 20 years are now 12.95 per cent against 10 per cent earlier.

Officials said 64.83 per cent of those tested positive were male while the remaining 38.17 per cent were female.

Out of 20,396 beds under government, 17,730 beds are vacant including 1,586 ICU beds.

The number of private hospitals treating COVID patients rose to 204 with the government adding one more hospital to the list. They have 10,773 beds, out of which 6,533 are vacant.

