Telangana’s Covid-19 positivity rate dropped further to 2.9 per cent on Monday.

The state reported 2,524 new cases in the 24 hour period ending 5.30 p.m. on Monday. The number of cases has come down from 2,982 on Saturday.

A total of 87,110 samples were tested on Monday against 1,00,677 on Saturday. On Sunday, the daily count of cases had dropped to 1,801 due to fewer tests (61,053).

The cases recorded on Monday pushed the state’s cumulative tally of cases to 5,78,351. With 18 more people succumbing to the virus, the death toll has mounted to 3,281.

The state continues to see more recoveries than new cases. A total of 3,464 people recovered during the 24-hour period.

According to the daily bulletin issued by the Health Department, the state’s cumulative number of recoveries rose to 5,40,986.

The recovery rate improved further to 93.53 per cent. This is higher than the national average of 91.6 per cent.

The number of active cases dropped to 34,084.

The state has so far conducted over 1.51 crore Covid tests. Samples tested per million population rose to 4,07,742.

The daily count in Greater Hyderabad dropped to 307, down from 390 on Sunday. For the first time in more than a month, no other district recorded 200 cases. Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri adjoining Hyderabad saw 142 and 114 new cases, respectively.

Nalgonda reported 183 cases, followed by 134 in Khammam, 128 in Bhadradri Kothagudem, 111 in Mahabubabad, and 104 in Warangal Urban. Out of 33 districts, 23 districts logged new cases in double digits.

–IANS

ms/vd