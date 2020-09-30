Telangana’s Covid recovery rate crosses 84 per cent

Hyderabad, Sep 30 (IANS) Telangana’s Covid-19 recovery rate crossed 84 per cent on Wednesday as the state again reported more recoveries than the daily count of new positive cases.

A total of 2,243 people recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of people recovered so far to 1,60,933.

With this the state’s recovery rate mounted to 84.08 per cent against the national average of 83.27 per cent.

Eleven more people succumbed to Covid, pushing the death toll to 1,127. The fatality rate in the state stands at 0.58 per cent against the national average of 1.57 per cent.

With fresh positive cases, the state’s tally mounted to 1,91,386 of which 29,326 are active. These include 23,880 who are in home/institutional isolation.

Of the fresh cases, 298 were recorded in Greater Hyderabad. For the fourth day in a row, the state capital saw less than 300 cases.

Medchal Malkajgiri district recorded second highest number of cases at 176 followed by Rangareddy (172), Nalgonda (141), Karimnagar (103), Bhadradri Kothagudem (102), Khammam (93), Siddipet (92) and Warangal Urban (85).

A total of 17 government-run laboratories, 43 private laboratories and 1,076 rapid antigen test centres conducted 55,359 tests during the last 24 hours ending 8 p.m. Tuesday. These include 24,358 primary contacts.

With this the state has so far tested 29,96,001 samples. According to a media bulletin released from the office of the director of public health and family welfare, samples tested per million population improved further to 80,494. It says the daily testing target for the state is 5,600 per day as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day.

Out of 1,91,386 total positive cases so far, 70 per cent (1,33,970 were asymptomatic while remaining 30 per cent (57,416) are symptomatic.

The data also shows that 64.13 per cent of those tested positive are in the age group of 21-50 years while 22.76 are above 51 years of age. Those below 20 years are 13.13 per cent.

Officials said 64.28 per cent of those tested positive were male while the remaining 38.72 per cent were female.

The bed status in 62 government hospitals treating Covid patients shows that 6,675 out of 8,868 beds are vacant.

A total of 230 private hospitals treating Covid patients, have 9,484 beds, of which 6,231 are vacant.

–IANS

ms/rs