Telangana’s Covid recovery rate improved further to 98.83 per cent with 197 more recoveries during the last 24 hours.

The state has been consistently witnessing more recoveries than the new cases. The recovery rate is higher than the national average of 97.2 per cent.

The fresh recoveries pushed the cumulative number to 2,92,229.

According to the director of public health and family welfare, the number of active cases dropped to 1,842 including 751 who are in home/institutional isolation.

The state reported 101 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths during the last 24 hours. The new cases pushed the state’s cumulative tally to 2,95,682 while the death toll moved to 1,611.

The fatality rate remained 0.54 per cent against the national average of 1.4 per cent. While 44.96 per cent of the deaths occurred due to Covid, 55.04 per cent had comorbidities.

Like every weekend there was a drop in number of Covid cases. A total of 18,252 samples were tested against 40,000-45,000 tests on weekdays.

The daily count in Greater Hyderabad dropped to 24. Rangareddy district logged 10 cases. Ten districts reported zero cases while in the remaining 21 districts the daily was in single digit.

During the last 24 hours that ended 8 p.m. Sunday, 8,030 samples were tested in government labs, 2,190 tests were conducted in private labs. With this the cumulative number of tests conducted in the state rose to 81,22,516. Tests per million population climbed to 2,18,229.

Over 92 per cent of the beds in hospitals treating Covid cases remained vacant. As many as 8,143 beds out of 8,577 beds in 62 government hospitals were vacant. Similarly, in 217 private hospitals 7,017 out of 7,676 beds were vacant.

