Telangana’s Covid tally crosses 1.4 lakh

Hyderabad, Sep 6 (IANS) With 2,574 new Covid-19 cases registered during the last 24 hours, Telangana’s tally crossed 1.4 lakh on Sunday.

The new infections pushed the cumulative numbers to 1,40,969. Nine more people died during the period taking the toll to 886.

According to a media release from the office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, the fatality rate in the state was at 0.62 per cent against the national average of 1.7 per cent. Of the fatalities, 53.87 per cent had co-morbidities.

The state recorded more recoveries than new cases during the last 24 hours ending 8 p.m. Saturday. As many as 2,927 people recovered from the disease taking the number of recoveries till now to 1,07,530.

The state’s recovery rate improved further to 76.2 per cent while the national average was 77.29 per cent.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 32,553, including 25,449 in home/institutional isolation.

According to officials, of 1,40,969 cases, 97,269 (nearly 69 per cent) were asymptomatic and 43,700 (nearly 31 per cent) symptomatic.

Of the new cases registered during the last 24 hours, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for 325, up from 305 on Saturday.

The number of cases also increased in the state capital’s neighbouring Rangareddy district from 184 to 197 and Medchal Malkajgiri district from 134 to 185. Sangareddy, another district bordering the state capital recorded 82 cases against 70 on Saturday.

Outside Hyderabad and surrounding districts, Nalgonda recorded the highest single-day jump of 158 while the numbers went up by 144 in Karimnagar and 128 in Khammam district. Warangal Urban saw 117 new cases and Suryapet 102.

The authorities conducted 62,736 more tests taking the number to 17,30,389. Officials said 28,231 primary and 8,783 secondary contacts were tested during the last 24 hours. Results of 3,129 samples were awaited.

As many as 17 government and 38 private laboratories were conducting these tests while the state has 1,076 rapid-antigen tests centres.

The samples tested per million population rose further to 46,608. This is much higher than the daily testing target of 5,600 as per the World Health Organization (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day, the officials added.

Age-wise Covid positive details show that 65.3 per cent of those who tested positive were between 21 and 50 years. Officials said 24.71 per cent were above 51 years. Nearly 10 per cent were below 20 years.

64.41 per cent of those testing positive were male while the remaining 35.59 per cent were female, the officials added.

According to the media release, of 20,396 beds under government hospitals, 17,703 beds were vacant, including 1,603 ICU beds.

The 196 private hospitals treating Covid patients have 10,284 beds, of which 5,873 were vacant.

