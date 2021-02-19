Telangana reported 165 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, pushing the state’s overall tally to 2,97,278 and toll to 1,623, health officials said on Friday.

The fatality rate remained 0.54 per cent against the national average of 1.4 per cent.

According to the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, while 44.96 per cent of the deaths occurred due to Covid, 55.04 per cent had comorbidities.

The daily count has marginally increased in Greater Hyderabad and few other districts.

Of the total 33 districts, no cases were registered in five districts during the last 24 hours.

Greater Hyderabad saw maximum number of cases at 35, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (19), Rangareddy (13) and Karimnagar (13). Seven districts reported zero cases while the daily count in remaining 23 districts was in single digit.

A total of 149 people recovered from the virus during the period, taking the cumulative numbers to 2,93,940.

The state’s Covid recovery rate remains at 98.87 per cent against the national average of 97.3 per cent.

The number of active cases increased marginally to 1,715 including 681 who are in home/institutional isolation.

During the last 24 hours 23,761 samples were tested – 10,454 in government labs and 2,851 in private labs.

With this the cumulative number of tests conducted in the state rose to 84,09,631. Tests per million population climbed to 2,25,943.

Over 92 per cent of the beds in hospitals treating Covid cases remained vacant. As many as 8,205 beds out of 8,577 beds in 62 government hospitals were vacant. Similarly, in 216 private hospitals 6,961 out of 7,623 beds were vacant.

