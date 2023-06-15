INDIA

Telangana’s director of public health ready to contest Assembly election

NewsWire
0
0

Telangana Director of Public Health and Family Welfare G Srinivasa Rao has said that if Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao asks him to contest Assembly election from Kothagudem constituency, he was ready to obey his orders.

The official, however, denied that he had applied for voluntary retirement.

He clarified in a statement on Thursday that he has not given any application under Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS).

Srinivasa Rao said there was no truth in reports in a section of the media that he had applied for VRS. “I will inform the media about whatever decision I take,” he said.

He maintained that he is currently working to strengthen the healthcare system as per the direction of Chief Minister KCR.

The director of public health also stated that he was trying his best to serve the people of Kothagudem. He said that if the chief minister asks him to contest for MLA from Kothagudem constituency, he would follow his direction.

In November last year, Srinivasa Rao triggered a row by touching the feet of Chief Minister KCR. He later defended his action saying he will do this 100 times.

The official stated that KCR is like his father who is leading Telangana on the path of progress and that it is his good fortune that he got an opportunity to touch his feet.

On November 15, the top most official of the health department was seen touching the chief minister’s feet not once but twice during an event at the latter’s official residence.

The video clip of the same went viral. The occasion was the launch of eight new government medical colleges by the chief minister.

The official’s action drew flak from various quarters. Opposition parties and netizens called it an act of sycophancy.

20230615-110404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    18 killed in UP as truck rams into stationary bus

    Curators need to research more and not play safe: The Tapi...

    Makers of ‘KGF’, ‘Kantara’ release first look of their Malayalam film...

    4 die in Bihar’s Siwan after drinking spurious liquor