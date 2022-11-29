The new Secretariat complex of Telangana is likely to be inaugurated on January 18, 2023.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has reportedly fixed the date for inauguration of the new building after consultation with his advisors, cabinet colleagues and some key leaders of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

KCR, as the chief minister is popularly known, will inaugurate the complex named after Dr B.R. Ambedkar. The same day he will start working from his office on the sixth floor.

The work on the building near Hussain Sagar lake in the heart of the city is in its final stage and is likely to be completed in all respects by Sankranti (January 14).

The complex is a seven-storey structure with a built-up area of 7 lakh square feet and equipped with all modern facilities. It has been constructed at a cost of nearly Rs 650 crore.

Two days ago roads and buildings minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy had made a surprise inspection of the progress of ongoing works and asked the representatives of the construction agency and workers to complete the works in line with the deadline fixed by the chief minister.

The minister asked the agency to engage workers in three shifts and hire more workers, if needed, to complete the work ahead of schedule.

The workers recently installed two massive domes and are busy giving final touches. The national emblem atop one of the domes will take the building to its planned height of 278 feet.

The chief minister had inspected the Secretariat works on November 17 and reiterated that the new integrated Secretariat complex would reflect the pride of Telangana and would stand as a role model for other states.

KCR described the new complex as a result of the sacrifices made by martyrs who gave their life for the cause of Telangana.

Interestingly, the construction of the Telangana Martyrs Memorial near the Secretariat is also in its final stage.

With an area of 3 lakh square feet, the Martyrs’ Memorial is shaped like a lamp with light. The first floor will have a photo gallery, museum, and art gallery, while the second and third floors will house a convention centre and restaurants, respectively.

The state government is keen to inaugurate both the new landmarks before the Formula E race on February 10 and 11.

For the mega event, the state government has already laid a 2.37 km long track around Hussain Sagar lake.

Indian Racing League (IRL) was organised on the same track as a trial run on November 19 and 20.

The chief minister laid the foundation stone for the new Secretariat complex on June 27, 2019. However, the work commenced towards the end of 2020 after the High Court dismissed petitions filed by the opposition parties and heritage activists.

The petitioners termed the government’s plan for building a new secretariat as a waste of public money. They argued that the existing structures were in good condition and could meet all the requirements.

The government, however, submitted to the court that the buildings were constructed without safety norms and that the state needs an integrated complex with modern amenities to ensure smooth functioning of offices of the chief minister, ministers, secretaries and others.

Construction works gathered pace after the relaxation of restrictions imposed on account of Covid.

