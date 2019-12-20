Telecom companies seek open court hearing on AGR review pleas

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) Seeking a review of the Supreme Court verdict on Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR), Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel have sought open court hearing on their pleas.

Justice Arun Mishra said that he will speak to the Chief Justice S.A. Bobde on the matter.

Telecom firms are supposed to pay Rs 92,000 crore in dues to the government by January 23 following the court order in October last year.

The Supreme Court had ordered telecom carriers, including telecom majors Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Vodafone Idea Ltd., to pay the government as much as Rs 92,000 crore ($13 billion) in past dues, which includes penalties and interest.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said telcom companies will have to shell out the dues. Department of Telecom’s (DoT) total demand is estimated around Rs 92,000 crore.

“We allow the appeals of the DoT… The gross revenue will prevail as defined as gross revenue”, said the court citing no further exercise should take place in connection with the re-calculations regarding the dues.

The top court specified that there should not be any further litigation on the matter. The apex court also passed a separate order on the specific time frame for the telecom companies to pay their dues.

