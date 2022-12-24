INDIA

Telecom Minister removes 10 DoT officers with ‘doubtful integrity’

Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, under the government’s policy of zero tolerance against corruption, has approved force retirement for 10 senior Telecom Department (DoT) officials, including a joint secretary, a source said.

The minister took the decision after receiving complaints of corruption and negligence, the source said, adding that the officials have ‘doubtful integrity’. Out of the 10 officials, nine were working at director level while one was of joint secretary rank.

According to the information, the forced retirements were given under Section 56 (J) under Pension Rule 48 of CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972.

Vaishnaw has taken the decision on the eve of ‘Good Governance Day’ celebrated every year by the Central government to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The minister, who also holds Railway portfolio, has taken similar actions in past as well when he cleared forced retirement for about 40 officials in the railways department for their non-performance and doubtful integrity.

