SCI-TECHWORLD

Telegram banned in Brazil, CEO says forgot to check right emailS

By NewsWire
0
0

After the Brazilian Supreme Court ordered Apple and Google app stores to ban Telegram within the country for failing to comply with its order, its Founder and CEO Pavel Durov said on Saturday that it happened because the company was checking the wrong email address of the Supreme Court.

“It seems that we had an issue with emails going between our telegram.org corporate addresses and the Brazilian Supreme Court,” Durov said in a Telegram post.

“As a result of this miscommunication, the Court ruled to ban Telegram for being unresponsive,” he added.

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes earlier demanded telecommunications agency Anatel to officially suspend Telegram until it complies with local orders and pays fines.

Telegram allegedly failed to prevent users from spreading disinformation as it’s become a communications hub for President Jair Bolsonaro.

Durov said he apologises to the Brazilian Supreme Court for the negligence.

“Unfortunately, our response must have been lost, because the Court used the old general-purpose email address in further attempts to reach us. As a result, we missed its decision in early March that contained a follow-up takedown request. Luckily, we have now found and processed it, delivering another report to the Court today,” he informed.

He requested the court to consider delaying its ruling for a few days at its discretion “to allow us to remedy the situation by appointing a representative in Brazil and setting up a framework to react to future pressing issues like this in an expedited manner”.

“The last THREE weeks have been unprecedented for the world and for Telegram. Our content moderation team was flooded with requests from multiple parties,” Durov said, mentioning how people are using the platform using Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

20220319-102605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Twitter suspends Wordle-ruining bot account

Astronauts on Mars mission could misread key emotional cues

3 out of 4 workers globally not equipped with digital skills...

Astronomers spot a ‘blinking giant’ near Milky Way