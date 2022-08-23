Telegram Founder and CEO Pavel Durov is planning to add Web 3.0 to the highly-encrypted messaging platform in the coming weeks.

Durov was impressed by an independent TON auction for their domain/wallet names. While Wallet.ton was sold for $260,000, casino.ton fetched $244,000.

“If TON has been able to achieve these results, imagine how successful Telegram with its 700 million users could be if we put reserved @ usernames, group and channel links for auction,” said Durov in a message on Monday.

“In addition to millions of catchy t.me addresses like @storm or @royal, all four-letter usernames could be made available for sale (@bank, @club, @game, @gift etc),” he added.

The Telegram founder said that this would create a new platform where username holders could transfer them to interested parties in protected deals – with ownership secured on the blockchain via NFT-like smart-contracts.

“Other elements of the Telegram ecosystem, including channels, stickers or emoji, could later also become part of this marketplace,” he mentioned.

The encrypted messaging platform recently announced paid subscription on its platform that is likely to cost around $5 (about Rs 400) a month.

Premium subscribers are able to download media and files at the fastest possible speed.

With Premium, you can follow up to 1,000 channels, create up to 20 chat folders with up to 200 chats each, add a fourth account to any Telegram app, pin 10 chats in the main list and save up to 10 favourite stickers.

