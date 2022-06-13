INDIASCI-TECH

Telegram to help Brazil curb fake news

NewsWire
0
1

Global instant messenger platform Telegram has joined hands with the Government of Brazil to work towards curbing fake news and false information propagation, in the country.

President Jair Bolsonaro met the Vice president of Telegram Ilya Perekopsky and the legal representative of the messaging app in Brazil, Alan Thomaz at Palacio do Planalto.

In Brazil, Justice and social networks have been engaged in a relationship of dialogue in recent months, to address some of the conflicts around the adoption of practices to prevent the dissemination of false information.

The concern of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) is the undue interference of fake news in the political and institutional life of the country.

“We had a good conversation with Bolsonaro in which we discussed freedom of expression, the most important principle on which Telegram is based, and compliance with the Constitution,” said Ilya Perosky, Vice President, Telegram in a statement.

In India, Telegram has worked closely with the Press Information Bureau and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to help the government’s initiatives to curb the menace of fake news.

They have verified channels running on Telegram with a wide audience base. PIB Fact check is one of the channels on Telegram which is working to counter misinformation on government policies and schemes.

Similarly, MyGov, the Citizen Engagement platform of, Government of India has an official channel on Telegram that shares verified information about government-related campaigns and initiatives. This channel on Telegram has over 1.1 million subscribers.

20220613-141602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jamtara’s journey from cybercrime to community libraries

    Pichai unveils $100 mn Google Career Certificates Fund

    Colonels and majors acting like kings: Pak Chief Justice

    PM reviews availability and supply of oxygen, medicines