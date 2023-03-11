SCI-TECHWORLD

Telehealth startup Cerebral shares data of 3.1 mn patients with advertisers

NewsWire
0
0

US-based telehealth startup Cerebral has disclosed that it shared the private health information, including mental health assessments, of more than 3.1 million patients in the country with advertisers and social media giants like Facebook, Google and TikTok.

In a filing with the federal government, the company disclosed that they shared the personal and health information of patients who used the app to find therapy.

Names, phone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth, IP addresses, and other demographics were collected and shared by Cerebral, as well as data gathered from the company’s online mental health self-assessment, which may also have included information about the services selected by the patient, assessment responses and other associated health data.

Moreover, in its notice to the customer, the telehealth startup mentioned that the data collection and sharing have been going on since October 2019, when the startup was founded.

The startup said it has now removed the tracking code from its apps.

Meanwhile, Cerebral has announced to lay off around 15 per cent of its workforce in a fresh round of job cuts.

The layoffs are part of Cerebral’s yearlong plan to reorganise the company and focus on the services patients want, reports The Wall Street Journal, citing sources.

In October last year, the company laid off 20 per cent of its employees, as part of an effort to meet patient demand and lower growth targets.

20230311-151404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sound gets slower on Mars as ‘deep silence prevails’, reveals NASA...

    Telegram CEO criticises Apple for App Store policies

    New lab grown mini heart chamber may help speed heart disease...

    Microsoft SwiftKey keyboard returns on iOS