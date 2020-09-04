Telephone and internet scams

I am dismayed to learn of the number of South Asians who are tied to telephone scams that have ripped off thousands of Canadians and Americans over the past few years. While many of these scams originate in India, it has active help from South Asians living in our midst. They are the ones collecting the loot and stealing personal information to be used against us.
Vandana, Brampton
