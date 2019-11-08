Television series on 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in pipeline

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Zero Gravity Partners, a Los Angeles-based company, is set to come up with a television series based on the life of David Coleman Headley and his alleged accomplice in the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai, Tahawwur Hussain Rana.

The production house is co-owned by Rohini Singh and Manmeet Singh, along with Mubina Rattonsey.

Talking about the show, the company said: “The story in its truth and raw emotion, is about an international spy who masterminded the 26/11 Mumbai massacre and his co-conspirator who provided material support to commit terrorist acts against multiple overseas targets.

“In the history of extremism, nothing seems quite as intriguing or quite as dangerous as free-roaming terrorists. We are excited to collaborate with film makers and talent from the U.S, India and across the globe.”

–IANS

