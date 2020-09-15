Tell all college principals to expedite results, HC tells DU

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Delhi University to issue letters to principals of all its affiliated colleges, apprising them of the need for accelerating the evaluation process and declaring the results of the online Open Book Examination (OBE) conducted by it for the final year students.

A division bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad asked the varsity to declare the results, preferably, by the first week of October. It also asked the varsity to issue a circular that the last date for applying for comfort (assurance) letter by postgraduate and undergraduate students, who are seeking admission in foreign universities, is September 18.

The results of postgraduate students who are seeking to travel abroad for higher studies shall be declared on before September 28, the bench said while adding that the results be uploaded on the Delhi University’s portal the same day on the letterhead of the varsity along with digital signature by the official concerned without a rider that the result is provisional.

As far as the undergraduate final year students who are seeking admission abroad are concerned, the varsity assured the court that the letter finalised by them for them with provisional results shall be directly sent to the foreign university well within the cut-off date.

The bench further added that after sending the said letters to foreign universities, the varsity will intimate the student concerned about this to enable them to apply for visas.

The court was hearing various difficulties being faced by the students of the Delhi University who are moving abroad for higher education. The issue came up while the two judge bench was hearing a batch of petitions concerning the online OBE for the final year undergraduate students.

Previously, the DU had submitted before the high court that the results will be declared at the end of October.

