Reacting over the lookout notice issued by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said, “I am roaming freely in Delhi. Tell me where to come.”

“All your raids have been failed. Nothing has been found. Misappropriation of even a single penny was not found. Now you have issued a look out notice that Manish Sisodia is not available. What is this gimmick, Modi ji? I am roaming freely in Delhi, tell me where to come? I can’t find you?, Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier in the morning, the CBI issued look out circular (LOC) against 13 accused including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Sisodia is among the 13 people named as accused in an FIR registered by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy.

The CBI has made Sisodia as accused number one in its FIR. The CBI’s FIR has been lodged under sections 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 477-A (Falsification of accounts) of the IPC.

The allegations against Sisodia is that liquor businessmen were allegedly given exemption of Rs 30 crore.

