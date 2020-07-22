Telugu actor Nithiin engaged, shares photo

Hyderabad, July 22 (IANS) Telugu star Nithiin got engaged to his girlfriend Shalini on Wednesday.

The “Bheeshma” actor took to his verified Twitter account on Wednesday to share a photo of his engagement. “Aaaand ENGAGED!!” he captioned along with red heart emojis.

Reacting to his tweet, actors Varun Tej Konidela, Raashi Khanna, Lakshmi Manchu, Sushanth, Payal Ghosh, Brahmaji and others posted congratulatory messages.

Nithiin and Shalini are all set to tie the knot on July 26 in Hyderabad. The wedding will reportedly be a close-knit affair with only close friends and relatives of the couple in attendance owing to social distancing norms

Recently, the actor, who is the son of noted Tollywood producer Sudhakar Reddy, celebrated three million followers on Twitter.

He tweeted a note of gratitude for his fans: “3 million strong! Feeling so blessed! A Biggg thank you to all my amazing followers for being a part of my journey and showing me soooo much love!!”

