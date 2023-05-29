ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Telugu actor Sharwanand is ‘safe and sound’ after a ‘minor’ car accident

NewsWire
0
0

Telugu actor Sharwanand, whose latest release is ‘Oke Oka Jeevitham’, met with a car accident on Sunday. However, he stated that he is “safe and sound” and called the accident “minor.”

He took to Twitter and wrote: “There has been news that my car met with an accident this morning. It was a very minor incident.”

The actor shared that there is nothing to “worry” about.

“I am absolutely safe and sound at home with all your love and blessings. There is nothing to worry about. Thank you all for your concern. Have a great Sunday everyone.”

Sharwanand made his acting debut in 2004 with the film ‘Aidho Tareekhu’. He also acted in Prasthanam, Engeyum Eppodhum, Run Raja Run and Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju, Express Raja, Sathamanam Bhavati and Mahanubhavudu.

On the work front, Sharwanand has teamed up with director Sriram Adittya for his upcoming yet-untitled project. The team recently completed a 40-day schedule in London.

20230529-121602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Huma Qureshi celebrates b’day by cooking Gujarati delicacies for family

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Salman schools Sajid, Archana after their massive clash

    Sara Ali Khan dances to mom Amrita Singh’s famous track ‘Jab...

    Chahatt Khanna, singer Kevvy Sage’s new song ‘Saah’ released