Telugu actress Lakshmi Manchu to host celeb food show ‘Chef Mantra’ Season 2

Food and film stars are a tasty combination. Actress and film maker Lakshmi Manchu, a passionate foodie herself, turns host for Chef Mantra Season 2, where food choices inevitably shape the lifestyle and personality of the much-loved celebrities.

The show introduces audiences to a rarely explored fun dimension in their lives through their cuisine preferences.

On the show’s launch, Lakshmi Manchu commented: “For the Manchu family, food has always been a passion! It’s that one element that brings us all together and, like most families, is a focal point for any special occasion. Good food should bring you joy in just the experience of it. I’m so happy to be part of Chef Mantra 2 because it once again gave me a chance to meet my digital fans.”

Streaming every Friday at 2 p.m. from September 30 on aha Telugu, each week will feature influential Tollywood personalities Malavika Mohan, Ritu Verma, and Vidyu Raman, among others.

Chef Mantra 2, spanning eight episodes, features famous Telugu film stars in the company of their friends and family, where they take a trip down memory lane and discuss the memories associated with their comfort food.

20220923-190004

