Telugu debutant director’s ‘Butta Bomma’ to hit screens on R-Day

Telugu film “Butta Bomma” will be released across the globe on January 26, 2023, the filmmakers have announced.

The rural drama features Anikha Surendran, Surya Vashistta and Arjun Das in the lead roles. The movie is being directed by debutant Shourie Chandrasekhar Ramesh.

Leading production house Sitharama Entertainments has produced the film with Fortune Four Cinemas.

“Butta Bomma is coming to theatres on the 26th of January. Hope you enjoy watching it as much as we did making it,” tweeted the producers and actor Arjun.

The makers also unveiled an intense and partially black-and-white poster poster featuring Anikha Surendran, Surya and Arjun.

The story is said to be about a girl whose life revolves around two men. The teaser launched recently opened to good responses from viewers and trade circles.

The teaser indicated that the tale is about Satya, an innocent rural girl who falls in love with an auto driver. However, the story takes a twist with the arrival of the antagonist into her life.

Tollywood circles expect that “Butta Bomma” will be another strong content-oriented tale from two prestigious banners.

Gopi Sundar has scored the music; the cinematography is by Vamsi Patchipulusu. Navya Swami, Narra Srinu, Pammi Sai, Karthik Prasad, Vasu Inturi, Mirchi Kiran, Kancharapalem Kishore, and Madhumani are playing the supporting roles.

