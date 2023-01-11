ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Telugu flag is flying high: Andhra CM on ‘RRR’ Golden Globe win

The Telugu flag is flying high, said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in his reaction to blockbuster movie ‘RRR’ winning Golden Globe award.

On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, he congratulated music director M.M. Keeravani, director S.S. Rajamouli, actors Junior NTR and Ram Charan and the entire team of ‘RRR’ on bagging the award for the best original song for ‘Naatu Naatu’.

“We are incredibly proud of you,” reads a tweet from the chief minister’s official Twitter handle.

Union minister for tourism and culture G. Kishan Reddy also congratulated Keeravani, Rajamouli and the entire team of ‘RRR’. He called it a tribute to our native music and ethnic beats.

Kishan Reddy conveyed best wishes to the ‘RRR’ team for more such international accolades.

