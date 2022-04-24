ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Telugu playback singer Sunitha rubbishes pregnancy rumours

NewsWire
0
0

Telugu playback singer Sunitha Upadrasta, who is rumoured to be expecting a child with Ram Veerapaneni, refuted the reports and asked people to stop assuming things.

Earlier on Saturday, Sunitha took to her Instagram, and wrote, “My god.. people are crazy.. I posted a picture today with my first mango crop and the news spreads like this. Stop assuming things and spreading rumours Dhandam ra nayana.. (pleading way)”.

People assumed she was expecting a baby after she posted a photo of herself with a raw mango tree a few days ago.

The singer has two children from her first marriage, a daughter and a son.

Sunitha Upadrasta married digital entrepreneur Rama Krishna Veerapaneni last year in Hyderabad. The wedding was small and intimate, with only family and close friends in attendance.

Her second marriage decision had previously sparked many assumptions, but the singer remained silent until her pregnancy rumours began to circulate a few days ago.

20220424-170604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Choreographer Shabina Khan nurturing talent of underprivileged kids

    Yami Gautam: Proud to be a Himachali, I belong to the...

    ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’ director Milap Zaveri wants John Abraham in all...

    Raftaar’s music label inks exclusive recording deal with rapper IKKA