Veteran Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna was admitted to hospital in Hyderabad. He had complained of pain in his right shoulder which was bothering the actor for the last six months.

A statement from the medical representatives of the CARE Hospitals said that Balakrishna had complained that he could not lift his right hand and was in extreme pain.

“Upon evaluation accompanied by an MRI, our team of Orthopedic Surgeons at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, we decided to treat Balakrishna. Our shoulder surgeon, Dr Raghuveer Reddy, and Dr B.N. Prasad performed a 4-hour surgery to repair the shoulder muscle tendons successfully,” the press note from the hospital said.

The report also suggests that the doctors have confirmed Balakrishna’s well-being, indicating that he has been doing well, and hence is ready to get discharged from the hospital.

Balakrishna’s fans are worried about the health condition of their favourite actor, as they wait for more updates regarding his health.

The ‘Lion’ actor is to be seen in Boyapati Srinu’s upcoming entertainer titled ‘Akhanda’. On the other hand, he is also hosting a show on Telugu OTT platform ‘AHA’. The show is titled ‘Unstoppable with NBK’. The actor recently shot for the first episode of the celebrity talk show, and appeared to be quite energetic, despite the shoulder pain.

–IANS

py/kr