Telugu actress Seerat Kapoor, who will soon make her Bollywood debut with “Maarrich”, has been honing her singing skills lately and she shared the fact with fans on social media.

Although she hasn’t sung anything on a professional level, the actress says that her love for the craft comes naturally because of her family.

Seerat has started posting songs sung by her on her social media account and has seen positive response from her followers.

“It is safe to say that singing is in my genes. My voice is inherited from my mother. I remember mom telling me stories of how my Nani (maternal grandmother) used to sing on the radio stations back in the day, part-time as a hobby. While my mom and both Masi’s (maternal aunt) would steal the show at every family wedding or other occasion. The men in my family are such ardent music lovers that the ambience is set to nothing less than a celebration, each time we all get together to sing,” Seerat told IANS.

The actress, who has been part of many hit films such as “Raju Gari Gadhi 2”, “Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma” and more recently “Krishna And His Leela” among others, reveals she has also trained as a singer.

“I have been trained for around 10 years in classical singing and some of the songs that are my all-time favourite and I can sing anytime are ‘Lag ja gale’, ‘Tujhse naraz nahin zindagi’ and ‘Ao huzur tumko’,” she says.

