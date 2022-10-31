ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Telugu star Sudheer Babu’s pan India film titled ‘Harom Hara’

NewsWire
0
0

Director Gnanasagar Dwaraka’s upcoming film, featuring actor Sudheer Babu in the lead, has been titled ‘Harom Hara’, its makers announced on Monday.

This will be Sudheer Babu’s 18th film and is being produced by Sumanth G. Naidu under the banner of SSC (Sree Subrahmanyeshwara Cinemas).

DiDwaraka is best known for his debut film, the youthful entertainer ‘Sehari’.

Along with the title ‘Harom Hara’, the makers also released the tagline, ‘The Revolt’. Sources say that while the title appears to be spiritual, the tagline discloses the revenge aspect of the story.

The conceptual title video demonstrates the setting, backdrop, and scale of the movie.

The story is set in 1989 in Kuppam of Chittoor district. Popular places such as Subramanya Swamy Temple, Jagadamba Talkies, and a railway station are shown in the video.

The video presents Sudheer Babu in a never-seen-before mass avatar. “Inga Seppedem Ledua Sesedea” utters Sudheer Babu, when a person asks him to put an end to his silence.

The actor seems to have undergone a complete makeover for the movie. Chaitan Bharadwaj’s background score is apt.

Aravind Vishwanathan has handled the cinematography of the movie, while Ramesh Kumar G presents it.

‘Harom Hara’ will have a pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

20221031-113004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Virat, Anushka’s cute breakfast pic with daughter Vamika

    First look poster, title unveiled for Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha film

    Anupam Kher is an acting institution in himself: Prasad Kadam

    Shahrukh Khan is back on the big screen with Pathan –...