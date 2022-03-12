ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Telugu star Varun Sandesh joins team of Ranjith Jeyakodi’s ‘Michael’

By NewsWire
Telugu actor Varun Sandesh is the latest to join the unit of director Ranjith Jeyakodi’s action thriller ‘Michael’, featuring Sandeep Kishan in the lead.

The film, which is being made in five languages including, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi, already has director Gautham Vasudev Menon and Vijay Sethupathy playing important roles in it.

Actress Divyansha Kaushik plays the female lead in the film, which has triggered huge expectations. She plays a character called Theera, while Sandeep Kishan plays the titular character Michael.

On Saturday, director Ranjith Jeyakodi said on Twitter, “Team ‘Michael’ welcomes the multi-aceted actor Varun Sandesh on board. Regular shoot taking off on a brisk pace.”

The film has generated quite a bit of interest right from the time the film’s director, Ranjit Jeyakodi, first released its title poster. For, along with the poster, Ranjith wrote in Tamil, “A wise man once said that man, by nature, is not a docile creature who prefers peace. He is a creature who is constantly expecting to be attacked and therefore ready to hit back hard!”

