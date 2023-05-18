ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Telugu star Varun Tej to undergo physical transformation for his next crime drama film

Telugu actor Varun Tej, who was last seen in the comedy film ‘F3: Fun and Frustration’, is set to engage the audience with his upcoming riveting crime drama set in the 1980s and 1990s.

Directed by the talented Karuna Kumar, the yet-to-be-titled film will transport audiences back in time into the gritty world of crime.

The actor, who is currently juggling multiple projects, including the high-octane aviation thriller with Sony Pictures International Productions, will also undergo physical transformation for his part, as per the sources.

With Varun Tej’s track record of delivering powerful performances and Karuna Kumar’s directorial prowess, this crime drama holds great promise for both the actor and the Telugu film industry.

Meanwhile, Varun Tej has wrapped up ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’ in Budapest. The project is a fast-paced action-thriller.

