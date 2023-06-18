Telugu students have come out with flying colours in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 examination, bagging six out of top 10 all-India ranks.

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from Nagarkurnool district of Telangana has bagged the first rank by securing 341 out of 360 marks.

The female topper of the country is also a Telugu girl, Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree. She took the exam from Hyderabad zone and secured 56th overall all India rank with 298 marks.

Ramsh Surya Theja secured the second all India rank. Fifth ranker Addagada Venkata Sivaram, seventh ranker Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary, ninth ranker Nagireddy Balaaji Reddy and 10th ranker Yakkanti Pani Venkata Maneendhar Reddy are also from the Telugu states

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati declared JEE Advanced 2023 results on Sunday. A total of 1,80,372 candidates appeared in both papers in the exam conducted on June 4. Of them 43,773 candidates have qualified. They include 36,204 male and 7,509 female students.

Most candidates (10,432) have qualified from the Hyderabad zone. As many as 170 candidates from this zone are among the top 500 ranks. This is the highest number of rankers for any zone. Delhi zone stood second with 120 rankers among top 500 while Bombay zone finished third with 100 top rankers.

Hyderabad zone contributed 40 rankers in the top 100. It also accounts for 75 rankers in top 200, 121 in top 300, 141 in top 400 and 170 in top 500 ranks.

The JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admissions to the prestigious 23 IITs. Students who clear JEE-Mains and meet the cut-off appear in the JEE Advanced exam.

