In its second year supporting small businesses through its national #StandWithOwners initiative, Telus is doubling its commitment by investing $1 million to promote these vitally important organizations in 2021.

“We continue to be inspired by the courage and determination of Canadian small business owners as they navigate long periods of lockdown and evolving restrictions to keep their dreams alive,” said Navin Arora, Executive Vice-President, Telus and President, Telus Business Solutions. “With nearly 69% of Canada’s total private labour force being employed by small businesses, it has never been more important to rally behind and stand with owners. As we renew our commitment, we are asking Canadians to make one too. Commit to supporting your favourite small business this year. Together we can recognize and champion the owners that make our communities so special.”

Canadians and small businesses alike can participate in #StandWithOwners. Small business owners can apply to receive $10,000 and personalized local advertising campaigns to help fuel awareness and drive revenue for their business. Winners will be chosen weekly and showcased on telus.com/standwithowners.

Canadians are invited to take action and make a commitment to stand with their favourite small business this year. Whether it’s buying your fruit and vegetables from a farmers market, ordering from your favourite local restaurant, or shopping at a family-owned flower shop, Canadians can show their support on social media by tagging their chosen business and using the hashtag #StandWithOwners. Bonus: participating Canadians will be entered to win a $500 gift card towards the small business they’ve nominated.

Telus is also engaging industry experts to provide a series of online resources that will help guide small business owners to develop effective digital marketing campaigns to drive awareness and sales.

To help owners prioritize their mental and physical wellbeing, Telus is hosting a health and wellness virtual panel with experts to discuss ways that owners can better look after themselves and their employees.