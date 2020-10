TELUS recognized as the fastest network in the world, as it brings 5G to 50 communities across Canada

As TELUS continues to expand its next-generation 5G network across the country, UK-based Opensignal has announced that TELUS is the fastest network in the world!

“This global recognition from Opensignal, in concert with our rapidly expanding next-generation 5G network, reinforces the TELUS team’s unparalleled commitment to providing Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “Our team understands that having the fastest speeds on a global basis matters as it drives the innovation that enables the diversity and competitiveness of our country’s private sector, supporting economic growth and job creation for our nation. It matters because it helps us answer society’s most pressing social challenges in health, education, agriculture and the environment, while improving economic equality in our digital world. As we continue to navigate the global health emergency, Canadians can be confident that our world-leading network, with its globally leading speed and expansive coverage, will keep them connected to what matters most.”

In Opensignal’s latest report, TELUS’ average 4G LTE download speeds were recorded at a global high of 75.8 mbps, which is significantly faster than South Korea’s average of 59 mbps on their 5G networks – a country that launched 5G nationally in 2019. Furthermore, a recent PCMag report shows that TELUS 4G LTE network speeds easily outpace 5G network speeds of the United States’ top carriers and other Canadian providers. These achievements, along with the numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years, showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading mobile network. This wireless network leadership, and the investment and talented team that underpin it, drive our country’s innovation agenda and the resulting economic and social outcomes.

TELUS continues to strengthen its commitment to delivering an outstanding network experience to Canadians by bringing its 5G network to an additional 19 cities across the country in addition to Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto and Montreal. By the end of the year, nearly 50 communities will be able to experience the speed and quality of TELUS’ 5G connectivity, as TELUS will continue to grow its 5G footprint into 2021 and beyond. TELUS’ next generation 5G network, which builds on its award-winning, fastest network in the world covering 99 per cent of the Canadian population, will drive innovation in emerging tech sectors, healthcare, agriculture, and more. World-leading speeds and expansive coverage will contribute to improved health and educational outcomes for Canadians, support environmental sustainability, enable our entrepreneurial spirit, unleash human productivity and drive economic growth, which will be key to Canada’s fiscal recovery: it’s estimated that 5G will create 250,000 jobs and contribute $40 billion annually to the country’s economy.

“Our customers enjoy the fastest network in the world today. Beyond lightning-fast speeds, 5G offers a leap in capabilities over today’s 4G networks, including increased capacity, ultra-low latency, network slicing and edge computing. These advancements are the foundation to power new applications serving smart businesses and communities, industrial automation, and digital healthcare,” said Eros Spadotto, Executive Vice President, Technology Strategy and Business Transformation. “As it evolves, 5G will be a driving force behind revolutionizing industries, business models and the everyday lives of Canadians.”

TELUS’ 5G network will support Canadians using the latest 5G-ready devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Note20 series of devices, LG Velvet 5G, Motorola Edge+ and others at no additional cost on TELUS Peace of Mind plans with endless data and no overage fees.

Since 2000, TELUS has invested nearly $200 billion in network infrastructure, spectrum, and operations to enhance the coverage, speed, and reliability of its networks. Over the next three years, TELUS has committed to investing an additional $40 billion to support the roll out of its 5G network, which will enhance innovation and help drive digital development across key sectors of the Canadian economy. In June, TELUS announced it selected Samsung as a network infrastructure partner, as well as Ericsson and Nokia for the construction of TELUS’ 5G network.

By the end of the year, the following communities 4 across Canada will experience the lightning-fast speeds of TELUS’ next-generation 5G network:

● British Columbia

○ Vancouver*

○ Victoria*

○ Port Moody*

○ Maple Ridge*

○ Pitt Meadows*

○ New Westminster*

○ Port Coquitlam

○ Coquitlam

○ Burnaby

○ Surrey

○ White Rock

○ Chilliwack

● Alberta

○ Edmonton*

○ Calgary*

○ Spruce Grove*

○ Fort Saskatchewan*

○ Sherwood Park*

○ St. Albert*

○ Parkland County

○ Stony Plain

○ Leduc

○ Greenview

○ Smoky River

○ Fairview

○ Wabasca

● Manitoba

○ Winnipeg

○ Brandon

● Ontario

○ Toronto*

○ Windsor*

○ LaSalle*

○ Tecumseh*

○ Cornwall

○ Kingston

○ Kitchener

○ Markham

○ Mississauga

○ Oakville

○ Richmond Hill

○ Waterloo

● Quebec

○ Montreal*

○ Baie-Comeau*

○ Gaspé*

○ Matane*

○ Rimouski*

○ Sainte-Marie*

○ Saint-Georges*

○ Sept-Îles*

○ Sherbrooke

○ Trois-Rivieres

For coverage maps and more information, visit telus.com/5G.