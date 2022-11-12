INDIA

Temblor felt in Delhi-NCR as 5.4 magnitude quake hits Nepal (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

Tremors of an earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale that hit Nepal on Saturday evening were felt in Delhi-NCR as well.

“Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 occurred on November 12 at 7.57 p.m. Depth: 10 km, location: Nepal,” the National Centre for Seismology tweeted.

There were no immediate reports on any damage to life or property.

Netizens soon took to Twitter to report the quake.

“Earthquake in New Delhi for about a minute. Thus is second time within this week,” a tweet read.

“Strong tremors being felt in Delhi right now,” another user posted.

“Earthquake in Delhi, Hope everyone safe!” read another tweet on the micro-blogging site.

The temblor was experienced in some areas of Uttarakhand as well.

“There was an #earthquake in Haridwar,” read a tweet.

Earlier, an earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hit Nepal in the wee hours of Wednesday. The tremors of that earthquake were also felt in parts of the Delhi-NCR region.

20221112-205002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sneakers inspired by Mo Salah’s success

    ‘IPAC maybe betraying Mamata Banerjee ahead of Goa polls’

    Subsidy on electricity to become optional in Delhi: Kejriwal

    Producer of upcoming thriller ‘Regina’ makes his debut as music composer