INDIA

Temp drops below freezing point in Srinagar

NewsWire
0
0

For the first time this season, the minimum temperature dropped below the freezing point in Srinagar on Wednesday, as per the Meteorological (MeT) department.

According to the weatherman, the coming days would witness a further drop in minimum temperatures across Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

“Minimum temperature dropped below the freezing point in Srinagar for the first time this season on Wednesday.

“Dry weather is likely to continue during the next few days, while the night temperatures are expected to drop further across J&K and Ladakh”, an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded minus 0.8 degree Celsius, Pahalgam minus 4.8 degree and Gulmarg minus 3.8 degree as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass town in Ladakh region registered minus 13.5 degree, Kargil minus 8.4 and Leh minus 9.6 as the minimum temperature, while Jammu clocked 9.2 degrees, Katra 9.6, Batote 6.5, Banihal 9 and Bhaderwah 2.2 degrees.

20221123-094202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kolkata NCB arrests 6 with 400 kg ganja

    Equities end marginally lower, extend losses for fifth straight day

    BJP eyes 25 lakh Gurkhas in next phase of polls in...

    Punjab CM gets second jab, appeals for vaccination